3 Bedroom Home in Warrenton - $895,000

Charming and historic home and one acre lot on Culpeper Street in Warrenton. 3 bedrooms, two baths, circa 1869. Originally built for Rectory to St. James Episcopal Church. 10 ft ceilings mostly original wood floors, metal roof, wonderful lawn area with large oaks and many flowering shrubs. Land can be divided, zoned for 1-3 additional building lots. Please call Listing Agent for more information.