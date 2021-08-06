3 Bedroom Home in Washington - $670,000

Seller is Motivated, Lovely country home in Rappahannock County with an inground pool and pastoral views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Within walking distance to the town of Little Washington. 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. The main level has 2 bedrooms with private baths. Half bath next to the kitchen. Two large living rooms/family rooms, one with a large wood-burning stove insert. The Upper-level has a large bedroom, bathroom guest suite with a balcony overlooking the pool. Back deck with gazebo to enjoy the views. A small shed and Large Morton building 36' X 50'