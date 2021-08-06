Seller is Motivated, Lovely country home in Rappahannock County with an inground pool and pastoral views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Within walking distance to the town of Little Washington. 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. The main level has 2 bedrooms with private baths. Half bath next to the kitchen. Two large living rooms/family rooms, one with a large wood-burning stove insert. The Upper-level has a large bedroom, bathroom guest suite with a balcony overlooking the pool. Back deck with gazebo to enjoy the views. A small shed and Large Morton building 36' X 50'
3 Bedroom Home in Washington - $670,000
