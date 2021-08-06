 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Washington - $670,000

3 Bedroom Home in Washington - $670,000

3 Bedroom Home in Washington - $670,000

Seller is Motivated, Lovely country home in Rappahannock County with an inground pool and pastoral views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Within walking distance to the town of Little Washington. 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms. The main level has 2 bedrooms with private baths. Half bath next to the kitchen. Two large living rooms/family rooms, one with a large wood-burning stove insert. The Upper-level has a large bedroom, bathroom guest suite with a balcony overlooking the pool. Back deck with gazebo to enjoy the views. A small shed and Large Morton building 36' X 50'

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Latest News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News