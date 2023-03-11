** TO BE BUILT ** Welcome to Lillybrooke. Luxurious Farmhouse Style Colonial offering the charm and character of country living with modern conveniences. Escape the city living for a breath of fresh air. Boasting 2.0 acres, high speed internet, a small 15 lot subdivision with no through streets, and less than a 10 minute beautifully scenic drive into the Town of Warrenton make this an incredibly unique offering (also less than 2 miles from the forthcoming shopping center at Stonehaven located at the intersection of rte 211 and rte 229). With 2,500 finished square feet on the main and upper levels there is room for everyone. There are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths all finished with impeccable design selections. The hardwood floors and fireplace are sure to impress. Getaway to that optional recreational room in the walk out basement There are limitless opportunities! Lilly Brooke is located just off rte 211, one of the most picturesque drives in the county, with it's rolling hills and pastures. On your daily commute home you'll enjoy distant mountain views and decompress before you even pull in your driveway. ** The exterior photos are rendered to simulate the "to be built" home. The interior photos are actual photos of a similar completed home. **