4 Bedroom Home in Bealeton - $465,000

Welcome to your home sweet home! This beautiful home sits on one of the best lots in the community with a fenced in flat back yard, backing to trees and community paths & community greenspace. Featuring a home office, formal living and dining, cozy family room and study off the kitchen with island and sun room with vaulted ceiling. Enjoy your great backyard with playset, stamped concrete patio, fenced in yard, multiple gates for easy access to yard and the community grounds. 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, and great primary bedroom en suite with walk in closet and spacious bath. Full basement unfinished but insulated and ready for your vision. Will have some fresh paint, and brand new luxury vinyl plank on entire main level!