Wow, if you have been looking for a move in ready home with an open floor plan, this is the one! Freshly painted with new carpet just installed, this home features a Gourmet Kitchen with a Sunroom Extension-and just off the kitchen is a generous Great Room with a built in Gas Fireplace plus a private Office tucked out of the way for school or work. Ready for company? Not a problem, there is a formal dining room for entertaining or head out to the Spacious Trex Deck to enjoy dining Al Fresco in the warmer months plus the yard is fully Fenced backing to trees. The lower level has a custom built in bar perfect for game night. All of the upper level bedrooms are generous in size and you are going to love the primary bedroom suite with the spa style bath and walk in. Nest Thermostat helps you program your heating and cooling system to match your schedule + your Ring system allows you to check who's at your front door from your phone. New water heater & water softener system. Into walking trails? there are 4 miles of trails to explore from your new neighborhood! Welcome Home.
4 Bedroom Home in Bealeton - $475,000
