Gorgeous 4-bed 3.5 bath home on 1.32 acres in sought-after Brenridge. Granite, stainless adorn the fantastic kitchen with electric cook-top, double wall oven and built in micsrowave. 9-foot ceilings and crown molding throughout, this home boasts formal dining as well as eat-in kitchen with a huge granite island. Deck off the family and breakfast rooms perfect for taking entertaining outside overlooking the back yard Downstairs you will find a bedroom and full bathroom, kitchenette and two HUGE play areas and a walkout to a lovely patio. And finally, the home is equipped with a whole-house propane-fueled generator! Close to Rt 29, enjoy shops and restaurants of Culpeper, easy commute to Northern Virginia, Charlottesville or Fredericksburg by road or rail. Local breweries and wineries just a stones throw away, Come make this your new paradise.