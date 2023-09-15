This exquisite and meticulously maintained horse farm extends over 44 private acres in the heart of Madison County's rolling countryside. It offers breathtaking views, a spring-fed pond, and the perfect blend of functionality and charm. The discerning horse person will appreciate the attention to detail. An indoor arena and numerous barns, including a six stall stallion barn with tongue and groove interior paneling and European brass ball finials are just a few of the special touches. The gracious brick three-bedroom home has a living room, den, office, dining room, kitchen, half bath and sunporch on the main floor, and three bedrooms and two baths on the second. There is a charming terrace level apartment with a separate entrance. In addition there is a two bedroom trailer for farm employees. Generac generator for the home and another at the stallion barn. Move in ready for you and your horses!