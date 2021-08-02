 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Brightwood - $1,750,000

Tri-Creek Farm is a beautiful 98+ acre idyllic country retreat offering a spectacular mix of rolling pasture, woodland, long Robinson River frontage, beautiful Blue Ridge Mountain views, a tastefully renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath brick ranch-style residence, two Airbnb cottages, a yurt and numerous farm outbuildings. Outdoor recreational opportunities are endless! Fly fishing, swimming, canoeing, and exploring nature trails found throughout the property. The property is ideal for a vineyard, brewery, destination events, Airbnb, youth camp, a corporate retreat or just a quiet escape to spend time with family and friends.

