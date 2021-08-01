This historic home has lots of potential! Recently painted and with original hardwood floors throughout, this diamond in the rough could easily be transformed into a show place. The main level consists of a family room with propane stove, large formal dining room located off of a very spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. The laundry room also has a pantry area. There is a large room with gas fireplace that could be used as a 4th bedroom or as a den/office area. There is also a full bath. The upper level consists of 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. The original hardwood floors are throughout the home, though they need some refinishing. Large rear deck that is partially covered, nice sized storage shed and an oversized run in shed/work shop that could store your lawn equipment and tools. The 23X53 ft detached garage is a great bonus to this property. It offers a half bath, heating and air conditioning and an 11X23 office area.
4 Bedroom Home in Brightwood - $334,900
