4 Bedroom Home in Castleton - $679,900

Welcome to "Daffodil Hill" - Pride of ownership definitely shines in this one owner home. Meticulously built by the owner in 2004 with top quality materials and workmanship. Situated on 10 wooded acres with stream & spring, plus thousands of daffodil bulbs that bloom brightly in the spring - the ultimate property boasting peace and tranquility. The home has hardwood floors on main level, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, plus a powder room, not to mention the family room w/stone hearth/wall gas fireplace and TV, as well as kitchen w/breakfast nook, formal dining room and unfinished basement to expand. Outside entertaining on the wrap around front porch or covered rear deck is a breeze!