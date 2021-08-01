Welcome to Jolicoeur Lane!! Storybook setting on 37+ acres. Perfectly located for an equine-oriented family. Close to town of Culpeper, Commonwealth Park, many foxhunting clubs and northern va. The home offers great flow and comfortable living space. Master bedroom and additional bedroom on main level with three additional bedrooms upstairs. Three full baths. Master bedroom has lovely views of pond & pasture. Two stables, 14 stalls total, 2 wash stalls, riding ring, tenant mobile home(as is) and much more. You'll never want to leave. (Tenant occupied so will need plenty of notice.)
4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $1,250,000
