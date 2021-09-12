Stately brick front colonial in cul-de-sac. Spacious family room with fireplace and large windows for natural lighting. Kitchen with granite countertops and tile splashback, stainless steel appliances, HUGE pantry plus additional closet. Upper level features owner's suite with walk-in closet, tub, and separate shower plus three additional bedrooms. Full walk-out level basement with rough-in for bath offers space to expand for additional living area. Roof replaced approximately a year ago. Refrigerator in garage to convey "AS IS."
4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $375,000
