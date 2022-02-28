4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $415,000

Come see this beautiful home in the Lakeview community that offers so many lake amenities including a pool and clubhouse. Gorgeous Brazilian Cherry laminate floors flow throughout. Enjoy cooking in the upgraded kitchen with stunning quartz countertops that sparkle. Office area off of the living room can also be used as a 5th bedroom. The primary bedroom is expansive and light filled. It offers 2 walk-in closets and a bathroom complete with a soaking tub. The finished basement with full bath is perfect for entertainment, crafting and gym area. Large fenced-in backyard. The roof and gas furnace is about a year old.