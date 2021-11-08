4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $439,900

Freshly updated and move in ready. Spacious colonial boasting over 3000+ square feet with additional 1400+ square feet in massive basement. Come see the new flooring on both levels, interior painting, upgraded solid surface countertops. Complete with 2 zone HVAC. Generous sized family room enjoys gas logs in fireplace . Expansive master suite has room for sitting area with oversized closet ,& luxury bath too. Upper level laundry room. Walk out basement offers lots of room for future expansion, full size windows and rough in plumbing. Kitchen includes deep stainless steel farm sink with gooseneck faucet, island offers room for seating and extra work /entertaining space. Desk area in kitchen as well with a large pantry. This is a lovely community which is so convenient to all services.