Start the NEW YEAR right with a gorgeous 4 bedroom colonial in the sought after Highpoint neighborhood! With over 3,400 square feet of luxury, this home offers hardwood floors in the foyer, gourmet kitchen with large granite island, walk-in pantry and sun-filled morning room. The main floor office/library makes working from home a breeze. Large back deck overlooks a fenced in backyard and is perfect for entertainment. Upstairs has a luxurious owner's suite with large soaking tub, double vanities, separate shower and walk-in closet. It also includes a second floor laundry room for convenience. Breathe easy with maintenance as this home has brand new roof, AC/furnaces, pressure tank and the kitchen appliances are only a few years old. Security system will convey. Easy access to Rt. 29 for commuting. Close to shopping, dining, and downtown events.
4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $449,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. L. Trice Gravatte IV will take over as chief of five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District in February.
A Charlottesville woman last seen Nov. 14 was found dead in Harrisonburg this week.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
A unique innocence claim in an almost preposterously convoluted case filed by a man serving life in prison in large part for a murder a jury acquitted him of committing has won crucial support from Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Despite high ratios of dissenters in nine counties, scholars suggest recent referendums have little bearing on the future of monuments' movements elsewhere in Virginia. Numerous such monuments remain, at the moment, where they've always sat in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
Four-term councilman Pranas Rimeikis resigns, effective Nov. 21, with more than a month left in office.
Apparently, there will be no literary bonfires in Spotsylvania County anytime soon.
WASHINGTON—Reports of black bears afflicted with mange are growing in Northern Virginia. What used to be fewer than 10 sightings a year in 201…
The child was between 10 and 19 years old and lived in the Prince William Health District.