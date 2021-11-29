4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $449,000

Start the NEW YEAR right with a gorgeous 4 bedroom colonial in the sought after Highpoint neighborhood! With over 3,400 square feet of luxury, this home offers hardwood floors in the foyer, gourmet kitchen with large granite island, walk-in pantry and sun-filled morning room. The main floor office/library makes working from home a breeze. Large back deck overlooks a fenced in backyard and is perfect for entertainment. Upstairs has a luxurious owner's suite with large soaking tub, double vanities, separate shower and walk-in closet. It also includes a second floor laundry room for convenience. Breathe easy with maintenance as this home has brand new roof, AC/furnaces, pressure tank and the kitchen appliances are only a few years old. Security system will convey. Easy access to Rt. 29 for commuting. Close to shopping, dining, and downtown events.