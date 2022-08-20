4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $460,000

ON THE SUNNY SIDE OF THE TREE LINED STREET...Bring ALL OFFERS :) Conveniently located along 522, just off route 29. Easy living in this 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath colonial, minutes to Old Town Culpeper, with quaint shops, restaurants, parks, hospital and so much more. Welcoming large front porch greets you, while main level open floor plan invites you to stay and linger. Gourmet kitchen with large center island boasts granite counters and 42"rich maple cabinets. Nice gooseneck faucet and pantry . Whip up delicious meals while fam enjoys a game or movie in the great room/ living room. This lovely home is pre-wired for a home theatre in great room too! Primary bedroom is embassy sized and has joining primary bathroom with double sink & separate camode. 3 other bedrooms are also found in upper level, each hardwired for ceiling fans. You'll also find the laundry in the bedroom level- how convenient is that!? Enjoy bbq and fun outdoor time in the large private, level yard with beautiful stone retaining wall, that backs to a huge open farmland. You can almost hear the cows moo! This is true suburban living at its best, yet with all the city conveniences at your doorstep, and within minutes. Public water and sewer. Wifi enabled thermosatat, Wifi garage opener with key pad, & hard wired RING camera are just some of the perks that go along with this beauty. Bring your creative juices and finish this full basement with rough-in to build another bathroom, and add sweat equity! Best of all is COMCAST/Xfinity is available so you can work from home if you have that option. Plan on touring this home once it hits the market, cause at this price in this area- its a true value!