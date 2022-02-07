4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $465,000

Welcome home to this gorgeous entertainer's dream in the popular Three Flags of Culpeper. The family room features hardwood floors and is open to the kitchen that has a large gourmet island space, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded black cabinets. The added morning room allows plenty of space to entertain or just enjoy a fresh cup of hot coffee in the morning! Working or schooling from home? There's a wonderfully sized home office with glass doors just for that! The formal dining room with hardwood floors is also another perfect spot for those large gatherings. The four large bedrooms upstairs offer tons of space along with a large bathroom. The primary bedroom has 2 large walk-in closets and the primary bath features a soaking tub with a large stand up shower, two sinks, and a separate water closet. The basement is perfect for any movie, football, or game night! The large rec room has plenty of space for gatherings and a pool table! The movie room is perfect for any movie marathon, sports game, or video game with dimmable recessed lights, speakers, and a painted movie screen. Finally as warmer weather approaches, you can relax outside on your deck or on the patio under your deck! The fenced yard is flat and backs to open space. Three Flags offers the perfect commuting location being right off of Rt. 29 as well as minutes to the incredible shopping and dining of Davis Street, Lake Pelham Adventures, Culpeper Hospital, schools, and even wineries like Mountain Run, Prince Michel, and Revelation Vineyards.