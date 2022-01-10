Formal living room and dining room for entertaining. Spacious great room with optional fireplace. Striking kitchen with large island with adjacent dining area. Luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet. Relaxing owner's spa bath with dual sinks. Optional Extra Suite on first floor with full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $475,990
