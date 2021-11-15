Private home office off foyer, prefect for working from home. Spacious great room with triple windows & optional fireplace. Striking kitchen with large center island and pantry. Versatile activity room for kids to play. Luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet. Relaxing owner's spa bath with split vanities.
4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $512,490
Related to this story
Most Popular
Labor Law: A white man awarded $10 million in damages is a reminder that employers can’t discriminate in the name of diversity
- Updated
David Duvall, a white man, alleged that he was terminated to support diversity efforts when he was replaced by two women — one white and one Black. Some are describing this case as “reverse discrimination.” It isn’t. It’s just discrimination.
A shotgun blast in a Stafford County Walmart parking lot Tuesday evening resulted in multiple charges for a Bumpass man, police said.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
- Updated
There were four injuries as a result of a collision between a Henry County school bus and a Dodge Ram pickup truck Monday afternoon.
More than $8,000 given for ballistics vests in grassroots effort memorializing fallen K9 Vader, organized by Beer Hound Brewery, supported by community and The Xerox Voytosh Armor Fund.
If you’re not vaccinated, the more-contagious Delta virus is more likely to infect you, even if you’ve managed to avoid COVID thus far.
LYNCHBURG—Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. has fleshed out his defense to a lawsuit that Liberty filed against him in the…
Community transmission of COVID-19 in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District remains in the red—or the high level—for Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange 20 months after the first cases were reported.
- Updated
What looked like a draw for control of the House of Delegates turned into an apparent Republican victory with the defeat of Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, who had appeared to narrowly win re-election over GOP newcomer Kim Taylor.
I will be honest and state that I am fed up with the Culpeper County treasurer’s office. First of all, I am not independently wealthy. I am a …