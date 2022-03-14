Formal living room off foyer for entertaining. Spacious family room with triple windows. Gourmet kitchen with pantry and available island. Expansive loft for lounging or a gameroom. Luxurious owners suite with oversized closet. Private owners spa bath with linen closet. Convenient basement for additional storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $524,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caruso Odin seeking to build Williams Mill Village for active adults on 121 acres along Nalles Mill Road, just outside of town.
Marvell Development, a subsidiary of Seattle tech giant, seeking to build $500 million project on current site of horse farm on Rt. 3, next door to Culpeper's oldest brick house.
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
Tech project proposed for horse farm on Rt. 3; 274-home age-restricted development would adjoin town commercial corridor on Nalles Mill.
Arrest made few days after $5K reward posted for information about early model white Ford Crown Victoria with police package suspected in the incident in which adult male was shot.
Larry Allen Young Jr., 24, accused in Feb. 28 death of Graves Mill man; picked up by police that night hiding behind UVA library in separate incident, due in court in Madison Thursday.
I am writing in response to the Wednesday, March 9, Star-Exponent article titled ”Amazon data center, housing development rezoning’s go to Cul…
Rules Committee skeptical about pending application on agricultural property.
The suspect vehicle is described as an early model white Ford Crown Victoria with police package including dark tinted windows and a driver side mounted spotlight.
FCSO: Matthew Lawrence Palmer, 26, arrested after 10-week-old baby brought into local hospital with multiple injuries.