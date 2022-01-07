Private home office off foyer, prefect for working from home. Spacious great room with triple windows & optional fireplace. Striking kitchen with large center island and pantry. Versatile activity room for kids to play. Luxurious owner's suite with walk-in closet. Relaxing owner's spa bath with split vanities.
4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $525,990
-
- Updated
