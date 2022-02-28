Formal dining room, ideal for hosting family gatherings. Spacious great room with optional cozy fireplace. Stylish kitchen with large center island. Private home office off great room, perfect for telecommuting. Spacious owners suite with large walk-in closet. Private owners spa bath with dual sinks and walk-in shower.
4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $531,990
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Leroy Chandler enters into plea agreement with prosecutors in shooting death of Torri Robinson during a cookout on Vantage Place; defendant meant to shoot brother after talking politics.
Hailey L. Childress, 19, charged with failure to yield right-of-way in crash Tuesday on Route 17 near Bealeton.
It's Facebook official: Mayor Levar Stoney, 40, is engaged to Brandy Washington.
Culpeper battlefields state park gains backing of Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, on top of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s earlier support.
Request to rezone 243 acres on horse farm from agricultural to light industrial, across from Hansbrough Ridge, goes to planning commission in March.
A local woman was ordered Friday to serve a year and five months in prison for her role in the pummeling of an intoxicated customer at the bar…
Eastern View High School student Maston Bragg plans to compete to be the nation’s top shooter in March, Culpeper County Public Schools announc…
Pat Soler single-handedly runs Magnolia Equestrian Center on Route 3 and has worked there since her mother bought the land in 2008.
A subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon Data Services seeks land rezoning to build two data centers, 430K-square-feet, operating 24-7 in an agricultural area along Route 3.
A woman who had made contact with the cat in the Shifflett's Corner area was treated for rabies and her other cats were required to quarantine for four months.