4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $599,000

This beautifully landscaped home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths, with the Master bedroom/bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms and 1 additional bath on the main level. With almost an acre of land in a cul-d-sac and backing onto farmland this home offers an extra measure of privacy. A recently installed 9x16 heated saltwater pool for year-round use is there to enjoy. Maintenance on this home has been impeccable, they have taken great pride in ownership. Owners are moving out of state and are looking for a 60-day closing with a possible short term rentback. All offers will be reviewed 8/3 and must be submitted before 12:00 PM that day. Purchase of new home contingency for seller's should be in the offer although it may not be necessary.