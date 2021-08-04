4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $615,000

Amazing home with a full basement in Madison Grove in beautiful Culpeper! Just minutes from grocery stores, restaurants and everyday conveniences! Incredible curb appeal! Inside you will walk-in to a large open 2-story foyer, large office perfect for remote working and a great living room space. This home boasts a large open concept family room and kitchen, complete with a large morning room that works perfectly as an eat-in kitchen space - great for any large family! The beautiful stone fireplace and shiplap surround complete the comfortable family room and are perfect for entertaining family and friends. The master bedroom is very large, with 2 walk-in closets a sitting area and large bathroom en suite - two vanities, soaking tub and tile surround shower!! Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a full bathroom, bedroom 4 has its own full bathroom! The basement is amazing with a large open recreation space, large enough for a pool table/ping pong table/air hockey table or just a great theater room! The basement has also been setup for a perfect in-law space with a fully ADA compliant bath and kitchen. You can't miss the perfectly setup rear yard with a 40' wide deck and 30' wide patio below!