Welcome to Jolicoeur Lane!! Storybook setting on 37+ acres. Perfectly located for an equine-oriented family. Close to town of Culpeper, Commonwealth Park, many foxhunting clubs and commute to northern virginia. The home offers great flow and comfortable living space. Master bedroom and additional bedroom on main level with two additional bedrooms upstairs. Three full baths. Master bedroom has lovely views of pond & pasture. Cable Internet/TV available!! Two stables, 14 stalls total, 2 wash stalls, riding ring, tenant mobile home(as is) and much more. You'll never want to leave. (Could also be a good investment for possible subdivision in future.)
4 Bedroom Home in Culpeper - $975,000
