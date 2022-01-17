Welcome home to 100 Meadows Rd, a cozy colonial tucked away on 5 acres in Stafford! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is perfect for entaining as well as everyday living. As you enter through the front door you will find the living room to the left with a snug wood burning fireplace. Country kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and flows into a nice sized dining area with beautiful views from the bay window. Off the kitchen is a formal dining room currently used as playroom. Upstairs boasts 4 bedrooms to the include the primary bedroom with walk in closet. Basement is finished with a bonus room or office and a spacious rec area. You will love unwinding on the light and airy screened in porch! This property is emcompassed by trees on a sul-de-sac lot and offers plenty of privacy! Take a hike on your own property down to the creek and enjoy this little oasis. This home is secluded yet a short drive to schools, parks, shopping, and restuarants. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $520,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter storm izzy will bring snow, ice and high winds. State Police advise drivers to stay off roads Sunday.
Bobby Wilson worked more than 40 years as a licensed practical nurse, remembered for treating everyone with the same kindness.
Gov. Youngkin signed nine executive orders on his first day, and issued two executive directives—One calling for an investigation into how Loudoun public schools handled sexual-abuse incidents.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
LOS ANGELES—The fierce competition, low mortgage rates and soaring prices that helped raise mortgage borrowing to record heights last year is …
A multiple-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday has State Route 3 in front of the Spotsylvania Towne Centre and other nearby roads clogged.
UVA Culpeper Medical Center ended 2021 with the highest hospitalized COVID-19 patients of the entire pandemic; Reva VFD vaccine clinic closing this Friday.
What used to be a Sears at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre will soon become a construction site, and they’re not building a new store.
As the colder air settles in on Saturday, the stage will be set for a large storm impacting most of Virginia.
Eastern View High School junior plays soccer and field hockey, wants to study international relations and foreign affairs in college.