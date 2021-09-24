Huge Price Reduction! Five Acres of Fun! Listed below FHA Appraisal. Buyer's financing failed, no fault of seller. This one is ready. Well, Septic, Pool and WDI inspections completed. Seller will consider closing cost assistance, with an acceptable offer. Feel like you are on vacation all the time, in this beautiful country home! This Center Foyer Colonial is majestically presented, on a 5 acre lot, in the very private Hartlake Community. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The first floor features formal dining, Living Room, family room, Kitchen, Breakfast Room, and light filled Great Room, with soaring ceilings , with a beautiful stone fireplace and a Loft Area overlooking the great room makes a great office, Art Studio or game room. The 2 story foyer with a second loft area that makes a great library or study area and light filled family room welcome you into this spacious home. The updated kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, new gas stove, a stainless steel refrigerator, and dishwasher and spacious breakfast room. The family room off the kitchen features a brick fireplace with woodstove insert and outside access to the deck and pool area. Perfect for entertaining and enjoying family time. The Owner's Suite features a large walk in closet, new carpet, double sinks, soaking tub and new frameless shower. The fully finished basement features a 4th bedroom (NTC), Full Bath, recreation and hobby rooms and wood burning stove. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in your beautiful in ground pool and deck area. The fully fenced, huge yard provides all the space you will need to enjoy country living, at it's best. The roof is approximately 2 years old, HVAC 4 years old, new garage door, new pool vacuum and diving board, Pool Pump is approximately 5 years. Car lovers will enjoy the oversized heated and cooled, freshly painted garage. Private asphalt road is part of HOA road maintenance.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $554,900
