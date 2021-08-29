Huge Price Adjustment! Don't Miss Out of This One. Seller will consider closing cost assistance, with an acceptable offer. Feel like you are on vacation all the time, in this beautiful country home! This Center Foyer Colonial is majestically presented, on a 5 acre lot, in the very private Hartlake neighborhood. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The first floor features formal dining, family room, Kitchen, Breakfast Room, Sitting Room and light filled Great Room, with soaring ceilings , with a beautiful stone fireplace and a Loft Area overlooking the great room makes a great office or game room. The 2 story foyer with a second loft area that makes a great library or study area and light filled family room welcome you into this spacious home. The updated kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, new gas stove, a stainless steel refrigerator, and dishwasher and spacious breakfast room. The family room off the kitchen features a brick fireplace with woodstove insert and outside access to the deck and pool area. Perfect for entertaining and enjoying family time. The Owner's Suite features a large walk in closet, new carpet, double sinks, soaking tub and new frameless shower. The fully finished basement features a 4th bedroom (NTC), Full Bath, recreation and hobby rooms and wood burning stove. Enjoy outdoor entertaining in your beautiful in ground pool and deck area. The fully fenced, huge yard, pool and firepit area provide all the space you will need to enjoy country living, at it's best. The roof is approximately 2 years old, HVAC 4 years old, new garage door, new pool vacuum and diving board, Pool Pump is approximately 5 years. Car lovers will enjoy the oversized heated and cooled, freshly painted garage. Private asphalt road is part of HOA road maintenance.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $574,900
- Updated
