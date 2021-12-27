4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $630,900
Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC-TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection.
Dulier Jimenez Barrera, 41, of 1st St., arrested Friday on six felony counts of possession of a firearm by a non-citizen.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Founder of Ebenezer Heights greenhouses, today Windmill Heights Garden Center in town of Culpeper, horticulture expert grew up on a tobacco farm in Mecklenburg County.
The box found inside the Robert E. Lee pedestal is a time capsule. But it's not what they were looking for.
Masonry workers did indeed find a time capsule in the Lee pedestal. But officials discovered Wednesday that it's not the time capsule they were looking for.
McLEAN—Former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb and his wife, Lynda, were hospitalized Wednesday after a fire destroyed their Northern Virginia home.
Tony and Peppe Troilo, with Rosson & Troilo, make donation to program that supports troopers and their families in crisis.
Hundreds of area residents turned out Saturday to honor the men, women and children who rest in Culpeper National Cemetery, during the communi…
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
Retired Judge Susan Whitlock served more than 30 years on 16th Judicial Circuit, including eight years in courtroom here where painting will go.