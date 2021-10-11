ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! With over 5300+ finished square feet! Freshly painted throughout and BRAND NEW carpet. Grand foyer with curved stairs. Flanked on either side by the formal living and dining rooms with decorative moldings. Main level office/study with bay window. Spacious family room with 2 story ceilings and fireplace. Open concept to HUGE kitchen with a large island, ample cabinets, granite counters, under cabinet lighting (and wired for uppers too,) pantry cabinets, and breakfast area. Laundry on the main just off the oversized 3 car garage with overhead storage. Take the back stairs up to the second level with a HUGE primary bedroom with sitting area, multiple walk-in closets and a luxury bath. Large secondary bedrooms with 2 additional full baths. The lower level offers a nice rec-room with fireplace and game area, pool table conveys. Great workshop or craft room with built-in cabinets. Full bath. Additional 2 rooms that could be a legal bedroom with egress window and theater room, or leave for workout & storage area. HUGE deck with stairs to an AMAZING back yard. A rolling 5 acre lot with approx 2 acres cleared and fully fenced. Stream in the back. Bring your horses, perfect area for a barn. RV or boat? no restrictions on parking. Want a pool? The septic was placed on the side so you have a perfect spot for a future pool. This is a great home in a very well desired neighborhood of estate homes.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $760,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Republican Supervisor Tom Underwood introduces measures to prevent county employees from mandating COVID-19 vaccine, and to pull funding from community groups that do.
Heavy rain at the time of the incident Wednesday night and poor visibility appear to be main factors in the crash, police said; driver involved remained on scene.
Virginia teen accidentally shoots himself while assembling handgun he partially made with 3D printer
- Updated
A 16-year-old boy in Hopewell, Va., accidentally shot himself in the leg while he was manipulating a partially constructed semiautomatic pisto…
While the result on the field wasn’t what Eastern View High School football players and fans wanted, the rest of Friday night’s Homecoming fes…
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Funeral for Tony Sisk, head of the CCSO patrol division, will be held Oct. 11 in Cyclone Stadium.
Independent living senior housing development connected to former Baptist Home, provides high-end care, amenities, support for retirees, with a view of the mountains.
Both of these tickets matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number, according to Virginia Lottery.
These past couple of months have been—and remain—especially challenging for local hospitals dealing first-hand with people sickened by the nov…
A Fairfax County man was jailed this week after being accused of breaking into his former girlfriend’s Fredericksburg apartment, assaulting he…