ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! With over 5300+ finished square feet! Freshly painted throughout and BRAND NEW carpet. Grand foyer with curved stairs. Flanked on either side by the formal living and dining rooms with decorative moldings. Main level office/study with bay window. Spacious family room with 2 story ceilings and fireplace. Open concept to HUGE kitchen with a large island, ample cabinets, granite counters, under cabinet lighting (and wired for uppers too,) pantry cabinets, and breakfast area. Laundry on the main just off the oversized 3 car garage with overhead storage. Take the back stairs up to the second level with a HUGE primary bedroom with sitting area, multiple walk-in closets and a luxury bath. Large secondary bedrooms with 2 additional full baths. The lower level offers a nice rec-room with fireplace and game area, pool table conveys. Great workshop or craft room with built-in cabinets. Full bath. Additional 2 rooms that could be a legal bedroom with egress window and theater room, or leave for workout & storage area. HUGE deck with stairs to an AMAZING back yard. A rolling 5 acre lot with approx 2 acres cleared and fully fenced. Stream in the back. Bring your horses, perfect area for a barn. RV or boat? no restrictions on parking. Want a pool? The septic was placed on the side so you have a perfect spot for a future pool. This is a great home in a very well desired neighborhood of estate homes.
4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $778,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Labor Law: Your employee presents a letter saying she is exempt from the COVID vaccine due a religion you’ve never heard of. Now what?
- Updated
More employers are mandating COVID-19 vaccines, and this has set off a flurry of requests for exemptions – for both medical and religious reasons.
Jenkins, 68, had been battling COVID-19-induced double pneumonia that ultimately led to kidney failure.
This past week, 280 students in Culpeper County Public Schools were quarantined due to exposure to the novel coronavirus, about the same numbe…
A 16-year-old Spotsylvania boy died Wednesday as the result of an incident earlier this week in the county in which he was struck by two vehic…
Sheriff Jenkins: "I appreciate the swift response of our deputies, and am grateful that this incident was resolved without any injury.”
Ken and Jennifer Lewis were senior employees with American Airlines, worked same flight Dulles to L.A. on Sept. 11, 2001 so they could vacation with each other.
State Police: Joseph M. Javage, 42, was walking across Route 50 in Frederick County at 9:50 pm on Sept. 10 when he was hit.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Virginia State Police: 14-year-old girl dies, five others injured in early morning crash Sept. 9 at mile marker 124 on southbound side of interstate in Spotsylvania.
Community spread high and so is demand for testing—Wellspring opens drive-thru clinic for rapid tests, $75 each, across from Yowell Meadow Park; Walgreens doing free tests; vaccines also widely available.