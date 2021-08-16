Welcome Home! This beautiful, one of a kind , stone front Colonial in located in South Wales. The main level offers; a primary bedroom, lovely inviting foyer, eat in kitchen, private office for working from home, extensive hard wood floors and so much more- you have to see for yourself. The upper level offers 3 large bedrooms and Jack n Jill hall bathroom. The basement is walk out level and fully, unfinished- just needs your personal touch. Enjoy your charming front porch while overlooking the mature landscape. Spend the evening relaxing in the hot tub or entertaining on your updated, composite deck. The private backyard is fenced with a beautiful, well maintained lawn. Just past the back gate - take a minute to play a game of horseshoes; or keep walking a little more to the community trails. This home will not disappoint, it is a must see! New roof installed in 2019. Comcast is available.
4 Bedroom Home in Jeffersonton - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kristen Vipperman McMullen grew up in the Fredericksburg area and graduated from James Monroe High School in 2009.
I attended the Culpeper County School Board meeting on Monday night and came away profoundly disturbed.
'It can be a real game changer': How Virginia families are using the new child tax credit for food, child care and more
As the second monthly child tax credit checks hit Virginia families’ bank accounts on Friday, parents report using the money for everything from food and school supplies to rent and child care.
It was the eyes that did it. I had no intention of getting another dog anytime soon. We wanted to wait at least a year after the passing of ou…
Pregnant Culpeper-area women gather to exercise, encourage one another
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
School division reverses course after order Thursday from the state health commissioner.
One of the Culpeper Planet Fitness employees, Melody, who works nights, should be commended for doing the right thing.
- Updated
Gov. Ralph Northam's administration issued a universal mask mandate for K-12 schools Thursday.
BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS