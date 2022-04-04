 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Jeffersonton - $553,990

4 Bedroom Home in Jeffersonton - $553,990

This new two-story home showcases a family-friendly design. The first floor features an open-concept layout among the Great Room, breakfast nook and modern kitchen. A formal living room off the foyer is ideal for entertaining. An office off the mudroom offers privacy. The second floor hosts three secondary bedrooms and a spacious owners suite with a luxe bathroom and two walk-in closets. An unfinished basement is ready to be transformed.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert