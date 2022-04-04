This new two-story home design is all about gracious living. The first floor showcases an appealing open-plan layout among the Great Room, dining room and spacious kitchen with a center island and walk-in pantry. A formal living room provides space for entertaining, and a secluded home office offers privacy. Upstairs, four bedrooms including the owners suite all feature walk-in closets. A loft adds shared-living space. An unfinished basement can be completed for additional living space.
4 Bedroom Home in Jeffersonton - $564,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Maggie McCabe can point to the exact moment she knew she had to leave her job as a Stafford County high school English and creative writing teacher.
Mike Hackley, of Winston, gearing up for turkey hunting youth weekend this Sat-Sun, is passionate about mentoring new generation.
An 89-year-old man is in jail after being accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman in a Stafford County nursing home earlier this month…
Kevin M. Hagan, 67, of Gainesville charged with driving under the influence, involuntary manslaughter and improper passing in wreck last Thursday on Route 17.
Circuit Court Judge David B. Franzén postpones announcement from bench asking board of supervisors to reconsider thorny issue; couple dozen protesters call for his removal in front of circa 1900 stone soldier on Main Street.
Cheese monger Jeffery Mitchell, after five-year reprieve, reopens gourmet shop—on South Main Street.
Tyler A. Bunyea, 23, died at the scene of the crash along Route 33 outside of Gordonsville from his injuries.
The seat of a teen who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week was still locked, according to an accident report.
Montpelier—President James Madison’s home in Orange County, Virginia—is embroiled in controversy over what authority it allows descendants of …
Writing Culpeper supervisors, nine conservation and preservation groups ask them to reject Amazon data centers proposed next to major historic sites in Stevensburg.