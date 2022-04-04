 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jeffersonton - $564,990

This new two-story home design is all about gracious living. The first floor showcases an appealing open-plan layout among the Great Room, dining room and spacious kitchen with a center island and walk-in pantry. A formal living room provides space for entertaining, and a secluded home office offers privacy. Upstairs, four bedrooms including the owners suite all feature walk-in closets. A loft adds shared-living space. An unfinished basement can be completed for additional living space.

