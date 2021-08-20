4 Bedroom Home in Jeffersonton - $579,900

Welcome Home! This beautiful, one of a kind , stone front Colonial in located in South Wales. The main level offers; a primary bedroom, lovely inviting foyer, eat in kitchen, private office for working from home, extensive hard wood floors and so much more- you have to see for yourself. The upper level offers 3 large bedrooms and Jack n Jill hall bathroom. The basement is walk out level and fully, unfinished- just needs your personal touch. Enjoy your charming front porch while overlooking the mature landscape. Spend the evening relaxing in the hot tub or entertaining on your updated, composite deck. The private backyard is fenced with a beautiful, well maintained lawn. Just past the back gate - take a minute to play a game of horseshoes; or keep walking a little more to the community trails. This home will not disappoint, it is a must see! New roof installed in 2019. Comcast is available.