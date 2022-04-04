4 Bedroom Home in Jeffersonton - $579,990

This new two-story home design combines comfort and style. The first floor features an open design with a kitchen with a center island opening to the breakfast area and Great Room. The formal living and dining rooms are situated at the front of the home. Upstairs is a centrally located loft. The owners suite features a private bathroom and large walk-in closet. Three secondary bedrooms, all with their own walk-in closets, and a hall bathroom complete the second floor. This home also includes an unfinished basement that can be completed for additional living space.