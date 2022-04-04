 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Jeffersonton - $589,990

This new two-story home design is the epitome of casual elegance. The first floor showcases an open-plan layout among the Great Room, breakfast room and modern kitchen. A formal living room and dining room on either side of the foyer are ideal for entertaining. Upstairs, three secondary bedrooms and a luxe owners suite with two walk-in closets provide restful retreats for family members. An unfinished basement can be completed for additional living space.

