This beautiful home has been loved and well cared for! With over 2000 sq feet above grade with another bedroom and full bath in the basement, this home has the perfect floor plan! Just outside the large family room you'll find the big welcoming 14 X 24 screened in porch, complete with a carpeted floor and lighted ceiling fan! Freshly painted living areas and you'll even find a great room for an office or " play room" inside a couple of glass french doors to keep open or closed as you see fit! A nice large laundry room is situated just as you come into the house from the garage and just a few steps from the bedrooms. The basement is walk out and has windows all across the back with a small patio outside the back door!
4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Keith Brown denies comments targeting Jamie Clancey, board president of Services to Abused Families.
Annie Nicole Ritenour was charged with solicitation to commit a crime of violence and murder-for-hire, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Virginia.
Virginia State Police on the scene: VDOT has been notified and will be assisting with roadway closer in rainy conditions and setting a detour.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
New data from Chief Medical Examiners Office reports 15 OD fatalities in county from January to June as state also experience high level of deaths of synthetic opioid.
Two-year councilman steps down following vulgar post tied to him about fellow councilwoman.
Five-county health district officials says getting children vaccinated will be the next big step in emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic; Reva VFD current clinic site for adult vaccines.
CRI SPONSORED: Culpeper Downtown Business Trick or Treat runs from 5-6 p.m. on Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31 on East Davis St.
After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.
Next Saturday, not long before Veterans Day, a most unusual Civil War monument will be unveiled in Culpeper County.