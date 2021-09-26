The Galen is a 3-4 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom plan offering 2,339 square feet. It features a spacious kitchen with breakfast island, generous cabinet space and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens to the oversized living room with plenty of space for entertaining. A flex room is also on the main level, perfect for a formal dining room or home office. The expansive owners suite on the second level features a vaulted ceiling, as well as a spa-inspired bathroom with soaking garden tub, separate tiled shower, and double vanities. Three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a walk-in laundry room are also on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!
4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $451,490
Madison County principal explains decision to forfeit next football game due to incidents at William Monroe
Madison Principal Betty-Jo Wynham explains the school's decision to forfeit this Friday's football game following several incidents that were brought to light on social media following last Friday’s win at William Monroe.
Editor's note: the letter from the Madison County High School principal will be in the Sept. 23 issue of the Greene County Record in full.
Local healthcare and hospital workers are bearing and feeling the stress in treating the mostly unvaccinated patients as the more contagious Delta variant spreads.
The Madison County football team was jubilant after defeating rival William Monroe 26-24 last Friday night for its first victory in nearly two years.
The driver of the Saturn, a 17-year-old male, and the passenger, a 16-year-old female, were transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital after two-vehicle wreck on Route 17.
The Virginia Landmarks Register gained a most unusual historic district on Thursday: a former Army post whose activities have been among the n…
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Mayoral candidates debate thorny issue as Lake Pelham remains unchanged even though town council voted to change it back in February.
A man accused of killing his children’s mother this month at the Fredericksburg home they shared was motivated by an argument about his suspec…
A 22-year-old man was found dead in a wrecked vehicle in the 3400 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County late Thursday, police said.