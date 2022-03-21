4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $499,900

Three-level colonial on 2-acre lot in sought-after Governor Spotswood Estates community! This home boasts 2,900 fin. sqft. above grade with main level master bedroom suite. Open floor plan includes two story family room with gas fireplace, separate dining room & kitchen with butlers pantry. Luxury vinyl plank flooring recently installed. Full basement provides plenty of storage or room to expand. Paved driveway with 2-car side load garage. Enjoy the spacious yard off the rear deck or front porch backing to trees. All this and close-in to local shopping & right across the street from local community college!