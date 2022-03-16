This gorgeous home in Meadowland features a whole-house air purifier and humidifer, an enclosed porch/sunroom, all stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a second full kitchen and third full bathroom, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, a new furnace, underground-ran wires and utilities, Xfinity High-Speed Cable Internet, a 2.5-car attached garage with a rear garage door for a riding mower, and much, much more! This 4-bedroom 3 full bathroom home could be your's; come see for yourself!
4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $549,000
Caruso Odin seeking to build Williams Mill Village for active adults on 121 acres along Nalles Mill Road, just outside of town.
Marvell Development, a subsidiary of Seattle tech giant, seeking to build $500 million project on current site of horse farm on Rt. 3, next door to Culpeper's oldest brick house.
Bedford County schools will not remove challenged books - including Toni Morrison's 'Beloved' - from school libraries
BEDFORD — After reviewing 11 challenged books found in certain school libraries in the Bedford County Public Schools system, BCPS administrators and book review committees decided not to remove any of the challenged titles from school libraries.
I am writing in response to the Wednesday, March 9, Star-Exponent article titled ”Amazon data center, housing development rezoning’s go to Cul…
Arrest made few days after $5K reward posted for information about early model white Ford Crown Victoria with police package suspected in the incident in which adult male was shot.
Police: man accidentally shoots self in car next to Yowell Meadow; over in Southridge, another man shoots up his apartment, striking neighbors' homes, but no people.
Rules Committee skeptical about pending application on agricultural property.
Since 2003, owners Shawn and Ali Woodfolk, a husband-wife team, have grown Hidden Pines to become one of the largest game processors in the state; now they're adding local livestock.
FCSO: Matthew Lawrence Palmer, 26, arrested after 10-week-old baby brought into local hospital with multiple injuries.
ALEXANDRIA (AP)—A Virginia man has been sentenced to prison for leading senior citizens across the U.S. to send him money in what was describe…