Experience the epitome of elegance and luxury in this breathtaking Hemlock Model from Ironwood Homes. Impeccable attention to detail is evident in the expansive front-facing windows and inviting covered porch, reminiscent of a picturesque New England cottage. The main level boasts a spacious, open-concept floor plan, thoughtfully designed to accommodate all the needs of a modern family, with a private home office, a convenient pantry and a functional mud room. The sleek, horizontal iron railings on the staircase add a touch of sophistication. This model is masterfully crafted with a sumptuous master bathroom, complete with a farmhouse sink, cast iron railings, and attached two-car garage, providing both style and functionality
4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $589,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police seize 88 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 25 grams of suspected meth, and 37 grams of suspected fentanyl; officers taken to hospital f…
The additions come as KFC recently removed some menu items, including wings, popcorn chicken and cookies, to make room for new additions.
A Fredericksburg woman who bashed her former roommate in the head with a softball bat last year pleaded guilty to a felony charge Wednesday.
Brick City Grille, a new steak and shrimp restaurant, is opening today in downtown Culpeper.
Three more animal cruelty charges were filed Thursday in the case of Byrd Rareshide, a former Virginia horse show judge who stands accused of …