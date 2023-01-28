4 Bedroom Home in Locust Grove - $599,000

Experience the epitome of elegance and luxury in this breathtaking Hemlock Model from Ironwood Homes. Impeccable attention to detail is evident in the expansive front-facing windows and inviting covered porch, reminiscent of a picturesque New England cottage. The main level boasts a spacious, open-concept floor plan, thoughtfully designed to accommodate all the needs of a modern family, with a private home office, a convenient pantry and a functional mud room. The sleek, horizontal iron railings on the staircase add a touch of sophistication. This model is masterfully crafted with a sumptuous master bathroom, complete with a farmhouse sink, cast iron railings, and attached two-car garage, providing both style and functionality