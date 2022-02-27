4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $309,500

Two historical business zoned properties in the Town of Madison, with the Crisler home retaining its residential use. Both properties are served by Public water and sewer. High speed internet is available. Total acreage is .842+- acres. Considerable open space to allow for an additional building, expansive on site parking. The Crisler home has the prospect of being converted to a boutique restaurant, Airbnb or retail. 202 N Main Street, building was constructed in 1801, known to many as the "Crisler home on Main". Has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 3,172 building square feet. 206 N Main Street, building was constructed in 1842, known to many as the "Steamboat or Boat House". 3 Office areas and 1 full bathroom-former law office. Both properties is being sold in "AS IS" condition. Multiple commercial and residential uses for both properties.