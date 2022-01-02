Two historical business zoned properties in the Town of Madison, with the Crisler home retaining its residential use. Both properties are served by Public water and sewer. High speed internet is available. Total acreage is .842+- acres. Considerable open space to allow for an additional building, expansive on site parking. The Crisler home has the prospect of being converted to a boutique restaurant, Airbnb or retail. 202 N Main Street, building was constructed in 1801, known to many as the "Crisler home on Main". Has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 3,172 building square feet. 206 N Main Street, building was constructed in 1842, known to many as the "Steamboat or Boat House". 3 Office areas and 1 full bathroom-former law office. Both properties is being sold in "AS IS" condition. Multiple commercial and residential uses for both properties.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $363,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC-TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection.
REQUEST FOR INFORMATION: CCSO attempting to locate late model black GM-make (Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra) extended cab pick-up with California tags, driven by a Hispanic man in his mid-30s.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Within weeks of taking ownership of town park, county moves forward with budged $130K project for low-impact paddle sport among the fastest growing in popularity worldwide.
I believe that everyone has the right to make decisions about themselves. You have the right to eat whatever you want, you have the right to w…
From Dec. 20-27, health dept. reports 965 new cases in five counties, one new death each in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties from novel coronavirus.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
Edgar Y. AX TUN went to laundromat with basket of clothes, has not been seen since, may be on way to Alabama.
All area hospitals are again asking local residents to not use the ER as only a COVID test site if they suspect that they may have the virus, but with mild or non-emergent symptoms.
State health officials and hospital leaders in Virginia are urging people who have mild coronavirus symptoms to avoid unnecessary trips to eme…