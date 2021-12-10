Nestled on a mountainside in Madison County in the Graves Mill area is the perfect countryside retreat. With glorious Shenandoah National Park mountain views, and an additional guest cottage this property offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, floor to ceiling stone wood burning fireplace, hand hewed high beam Georgia Pine ceilings, Anderson windows, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gym, and two main bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. The property offers a guest cottage with one bedroom, one bathroom and a fully screened in porch, a whole house generator and large 2 car garage with additional space above which could be converted into an office or separate dwelling. The property has been lovingly maintained and used as a rental property generating significant income and earning a 4.9 star rating on VRBO. This is the perfect, peaceful and private retreat offering many possibilities.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC-TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection.
36-year-old is known to travel and stay with her boyfriend, Bradley Runyon; has a tattoo of a scorpion on right ankle and a dragon on back.
Marching bands, equestrians, floats, Jolly Old Elf and more on Main Street to celebrate the season at community event.
Michael Alan Humphries, now 40, will be in his 70s when released in unprovoked fatal shooting of Unionville man, 24-year-old Alistair Smith; defendant says, "I cracked," in murder of man he thought was having an affair with his wife.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Traffic stop early on the morning of Dec. 3 on Sperryville Pike turns into chase near Fairview Cemetery, onto Col. Jameson Blvd., North Main Street; suspect wanted in U.S. Navy burglary.
Day after day after day, the Houck family has been farming Culpeper’s land for more than half a century. For three generations.
HOT SPRINGS — Saying Republicans have turned Virginia red with an opportunity to keep it that way, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin gave a punchy political speech to party faithful on Friday, telling them he plans to ensure GOP dominance continues in Virginia but saying to do that the party can never write off any voter.
Frank Reaves Jr., who attended the region's segregated high school, focuses on unity, not differences as he prepares to assume historic post in colonial town.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene raises alarm at board of supervisors meeting, begs county to do everything it can to get citizens vaccinated.