4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $725,000

Nestled on a mountainside in Madison County in the Graves Mill area is the perfect countryside retreat. With glorious Shenandoah National Park mountain views, and an additional guest cottage this property offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, floor to ceiling stone wood burning fireplace, hand hewed high beam Georgia Pine ceilings, Anderson windows, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gym, and two main bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. The property offers a guest cottage with one bedroom, one bathroom and a fully screened in porch, a whole house generator and large 2 car garage with additional space above which could be converted into an office or separate dwelling. The property has been lovingly maintained and used as a rental property generating significant income and earning a 4.9 star rating on VRBO. This is the perfect, peaceful and private retreat offering many possibilities.