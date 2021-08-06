4 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $2,150,000

This spectacular rural property, a sprawling 70 acres in a wooded and open setting, will take your breath away. This luxurious country manor includes a pond with a footbridge, outdoor terraces, patios, and a gazebo, all with lush, serene, mountain and pastoral views. The mountain views from this home are some of the most majestic in the county.Beamed ceilings of 150-year-old pine from the original (c. 1810) home, hardwood floors, pillars, and seven wood-burning fireplaces create warmth, texture, and stateliness. All stone in the house was gathered from the property. Picture windows provide breathtaking mountain views and ample light. A peaceful screened porch leads to an inviting gathering room with stone fireplace and heated flagstone floor. Enjoy a stunning, eat-in kitchen and generous butler's pantry, also with heated floors. Added just two years ago, the custom kitchen has organizers and pull-out trays, double-stacked white maple cabinetry, granite counters, a large island, and three prep sinks. A wine refrigerator and wine rack store your finest bottles.The stunning owner's suite, renovated two years ago, sets the master bed against a stone wall under a pine cathedral ceiling and stained glass window as you enjoy a wood-burning fire. The well-appointed, en suite bathroom offers a soaking tub, glass-enclosed shower, and double vanity with granite counters and wonderful organized master closet.Garage bays accommodate six vehicles, a five-stall barn offers a tack area, running water, and electricity, and a huge seven-bay pole barn is an ideal storage option for all your equipment. Added conveniences, such as a whole-house Generac generator and five-zone HVAC system, allow for ultimate comfort and efficient energy usage.One of a kind opportunity to own this luxurious estate home on 70 acres with majestic mountain and pastoral views! Perfect as a full time residence or weekend country retreat. There is a subdivision potential letter under docs. There is potential for 2 additional lots on this property.
4 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $2,150,000
