4 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $739,800

To Be Built. Desirable Northern Fauquier location. Convenient to Warrenton, Marshall and I-66. Mostly wooded 4.9 acre lot. Beautiful elevated home site. Approved 4 bedroom conventional perc. This home will be filled with special features: hardwood flooring on main level, stairs to upper level and hallway in upper level; bull nose stairs with satin black pickets on both sets of stairs; 2-sided, see through fireplace between kitchen and family room; 9' ceilings on main level and granite on all counter tops (kitchen and baths).