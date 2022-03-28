4 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $849,900

A very special place for easy and gracious living. Main level floor plan features lovely living with fireplace, dining room, updated kitchen with new appliances and quartz countertops, hardwood floors, gas cookstove,and delightful eating area. Main level bedroom is large and private, office/study occupies another part of this lovely home as well as generous laundry room well in addition to powder room. Upper level boasts 2 nice-sized bedrooms and 1 full bath. Lower level is easily a living unit of its own. Large rec room, 4th bedroom,3rd bath plus full kitchen and plenty of storage. The exterior of this beauty offers a large 2 car garage which is attached to house and has floored and unfinished attic space,screened back porch, deck, and shed. Very peaceful living on 5 acres. Must see!!!