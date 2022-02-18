Looking for lots of land, convenient to town? Come on down to Beach Road! While the home needs some TLC - the bones are good and the house is spacious. Two separate living areas - 3 bedrooms upstairs with living room, dining room and kitchen, plus another living area of 1 bedroom, living room, dining room and kitchen in basement! Unfinished area of basement perfect for a workshop and includes laundry area. Come enjoy your privacy and convenience!! Property is being sold as is.
4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thyme Market, Copper Fish to close in spring, as flagship eatery expands hours as Thyme In Between, offering traditional menu as well as light fare in the Alley.
Driver of Mercedes SUV charged with DUI; driver of Ford with trailer charged with failure to yield right of way in crash at Mountain Run Lake Road and U.S. Route 29.
When they learned President Joe Biden would be visiting Culpeper on Thursday, Culpeper Republicans decided what they considered an affront wou…
The pictures of protesters waiting to see the President’s motorcade on Thursday were shocking. Why would someone greet the President of the Un…
UPDATE: all people described by police as active participants in the fight were identified within hours of bulletin being posted.
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
A subsidiary of Seattle-based Amazon Data Services seeks land rezoning to build two data centers, 430K-square-feet, operating 24-7 in an agricultural area along Route 3.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
After Virginia Republicans swept all three state-wide offices and gained a majority in the House of Delegates this past November, no Virginia …