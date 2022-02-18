4 Bedroom Home in Midland - $675,000

Looking for lots of land, convenient to town? Come on down to Beach Road! While the home needs some TLC - the bones are good and the house is spacious. Two separate living areas - 3 bedrooms upstairs with living room, dining room and kitchen, plus another living area of 1 bedroom, living room, dining room and kitchen in basement! Unfinished area of basement perfect for a workshop and includes laundry area. Come enjoy your privacy and convenience!! Property is being sold as is.